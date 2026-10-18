Sacha Baron Cohen Defends Ali G Against His Critics

In a bustling chicken shop in Staines, Ali G—a character famously known for his outrageous antics—seems as outlandish as ever. When I mention my affiliation with The Guardian, he instantly raises an eyebrow. “Can you tell people that you’re from Hustler? Or The Source. Or Guns & Ammo. Speaking to a Guardian journalist ain’t a good look for me in the hood,” he quips. It’s clear that while much has changed in the world over the past 24 years, Ali G retains his sharp wit and irreverent charm.

Our unconventional meeting spot was chosen by Ali, under the impression that it was for a dating show, Chicken Shop Date—a hilarious misconception given his frank memories of his first sexual encounter with “me Julie” in the disabled toilets of a KFC. Upon realizing I’m not, in fact, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Ali promptly shifts gears, claiming our visit is a cover for a major drug deal, much to my embarrassment. As he scans the menu like a connoisseur, he slyly ponders what he needs to order to hit a £500 bill, grateful for The Guardian’s sponsorship.

Welcome Back, Ali G

Ali G is back on screens with his new film, Ali G: Who Iz I?—a long-awaited return since Ali G Indahouse. Despite the passage of time, which has seen nine British prime ministers, a pandemic, and social justice movements gain momentum—Ali’s comedic essence has not waned. In fact, in the movie trailer, he colorfully summarizes the state of the world: “The world went to crap: there was Covid, wars and Ed Sheeran.”

Yet, not everyone is thrilled about his comeback. The first glimpses of the film have ignited debates over Ali’s use of Rastafarian imagery and faux-Jamaican culture—leading some to argue that it veers dangerously into racial caricature. Sitting with him, I can’t help but ponder whether the UK has room for Ali G’s unique brand of humor in today’s cultural climate.

A First Look at the Icon

Ali G’s signature yellow Renault 5 remains parked outside—a charming piece of nostalgia for fans of the original film. Clad in eccentric attire, complete with diamond jewelry and multiple watches supposedly indicating different time zones, he embodies the blend of absurdity and absurd confidence that his character is known for. “Dem are for different time zones – dis one is Staines, dis one is Egham, dis one iz Langley Village and dis one iz Scrotland,” he explains, indicating the watches with pride.

The Complexities of Fatherhood

So how should I address you – Ali, Ali G or Mr G? He informs me that his friends know him by various monikers, including “De G,” while the authorities know him as Richard Watkins. His playful attitude continues as we venture into the topic of fatherhood. “Me has actually already become a daddy, something dat for the last 40 years me has prepared for five times every day,” Ali claims, keeping the tone irreverent and humorous.

He shares a mishap involving a marble Jacuzzi, revealing an unexpected connection to his late grandmother’s peculiar encounter with it. “The weight of the Jacuzzi caused them to literally explode; one of her nipples was found three streets away,” he narrates, intertwining absurdity with a dark twist. Despite the chaos that characterizes his storytelling, he emphasizes his love for fatherhood, humorously commenting on his baby’s attempts to snag “me Julie’s swingaz.” “Him keeps trying to grab me Julie’s swingaz. But there you go – like his dad, he iz a boobs man, innit,” he jokes.

How Staines Has Changed

In 2012, Staines was rebranded as Staines-upon-Thames, partly to shed its association with Ali G. Yet now, there’s a petition advocating for a statue in his honor. When I ask if he feels vindicated, he insists, “Firstly, it ain’t because of me they changed the name of Staines. It’s because in 2012 the River Thames started flowing through the town.” He expresses pride in the notion of a statue being erected, countering criticism with humor as he muses about his character’s lasting impact on the community.

What’s Different This Time?

This is your first film in 24 years. Why come back now? I ask Ali, who responds earnestly: “Dis movie will be the most important release since the Jeffrey Einstein files, and me made it to increase the peace, bring both sides together and hopefully prevent world war two from ever happening.” He claims the film carries a social message, albeit one peppered with more humorous elements than its predecessors.

As we discuss modern criticism surrounding his return, he jokingly notes, “There are always gonna be haterz, innit. It happened to Jesus, it happened to Ghandi, it even happened to Brooklyn Beckham.” His unapologetic attitude is emblematic of his character’s resilience.

Interviewing the Greats

You’ve spent your career interviewing politicians, experts, and other significant figures. Who would you most like to interview now? Ali responds with ambition: “Me has always dreamed big… to go up to heaven and have a chat with none other than God himself.” He imagines engaging in profound conversation with the Almighty about worldly suffering, infusing humor into existential inquiries.

Who is the stupidest person you’ve ever interviewed? I ask, leading him to reflect on his encounter with Donald Trump. “How him ever became America’s prime minister me will never know,” he says, contrasting his character’s antics with the absurdities of real-world politics.

As our whimsical, irreverent lunch concludes and Ali devours more chicken than I imagined possible, I realize that my expectations have been exceeded. Despite his crassness, Ali G still embodies a unique blend of satire and insight, seamlessly navigating the line between the absurd and the profound. Before leaving, I can’t resist asking if I have what it takes to join the West Staines Massiv, to which he cheekily responds that he’ll need to confer with his posse, leaving me reconsidering the initiation.