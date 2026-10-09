Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrates Ali G in Bold 'Who Iz I?' Teaser

Sacha Baron Cohen is making headlines once again as he resurrects some of his most iconic characters for the upcoming film Ali G: Who Iz I?, marking his directorial debut. The latest trailer has sparked a mix of excitement and controversy, especially with the reappearance of fan-favorite Borat, who steps in to address a call for a boycott of the film.

Controversy Surrounding the Film

The AI-driven media monitoring platform Newscord has called for a boycott of Ali G: Who Iz I?, alleging that Baron Cohen’s use of satire perpetuates racist stereotypes. In response to these accusations, the trailer features Borat, who appears in a “Special Announcement” from the Kazakhstan Ministry of Information, delivering a deadpan message regarding the backlash. “There have been reportings that this film is racist. We have seen it and sadly it is not,” he states, attempting to downplay the concerns surrounding the film.

A Return to Familiar Faces

In addition to Borat, Cohen has brought back another classic character: Colonel Erran Morad from his previous series Who Is America?. In the new clip, Morad is seen leading what appears to be a training program for MAGA supporters who harbor fears about immigrants, adding another layer of humor and satire to the narrative.

Release Date and Public Appearances

Ali G: Who Iz I? is set to hit theaters on October 23. Earlier this summer, Cohen teased audiences with a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon finals, where he donned his Ali G persona and humorously attempted to sell weed during the match, fueling anticipation for the film’s release.