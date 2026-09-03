Amelia Dimoldenberg Reveals Urgency as Chicken Shop Date Finale Looms

In a poignant announcement, Amelia Dimoldenberg, the host of the beloved YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, revealed that the show’s final season is on the horizon. Known for her unique blend of humor and charm, Dimoldenberg has captivated audiences since 2014 by taking celebrities on unconventional “dates” in chicken shops, where awkward yet endearing interviews unfold. Stars like Daniel Kaluuya, Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish have graced her show, making it a staple of online entertainment.

Reflections on a Journey

In an emotional Instagram post, Dimoldenberg expressed her thoughts on stepping away from a project she originally thought would be a permanent fixture in her life. “I never thought I’d stop Chicken Shop Date,” she wrote. “I thought maybe it would be a part of me forever, and in some way it always will, but I feel like it’s now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one.”

As she reminisced, she acknowledged how the series evolved alongside her. “When I was 17 I had a fantastic idea that I might meet the love of my life on a date in a chicken shop,” she shared. “I’ve spent my entire 20s sitting across from the most incredible people, people I’d always dreamt of meeting. All of them charmed me (some more than others) and I definitely charmed them.”

Creating Stories and Cherishing Memories

To Dimoldenberg, each episode was not just an interview but her own personal romcom filled with stories. “To me, the show is my very own romcom and I have loved creating so many stories for you to watch,” she reflected. “I am so grateful to everyone who has followed me on this journey and found some joy in these episodes.”