Jenna Dewan Speaks Out on Val Chmerkovskiy’s Controversial Suspension

This week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars showcased the heartfelt connection between contestant Jenna Dewan and her mother. Dewan expressed her dedication to her mom during a poignant performance, which was made even more special by her mother’s presence in the audience. “That particular week was about my mom and my dedication to her,” Dewan explained. “And she was in town, thrilled to have this dance with me, and thrilled to experience this moment.”

Reflecting on the experience, Dewan noted the significance of creating lasting memories with her family: “And I thought that this is something she’s going to remember. We’re all going to remember my family forever. Let’s focus on that, and let’s not worry about all of this that’s going on.” This mindset helped her navigate the pressures of competition, especially as the season progresses toward its semi-finals.

Gratitude Amidst Competition

Despite ultimately being eliminated from the competition, a decision that surprised many given her and partner Val Chmerkovskiy‘s frontrunner status, Dewan remains grateful for the growth she experienced throughout the season. “Getting to share my joy with my family, who’s over here every single night—thank you, my baby—I had a great time,” Dewan shared, referring to her partner Stephen Kazee. “And I loved getting to share that with the world. Honestly, all love.”

The Road Ahead for DWTS

As Dancing With the Stars nears the end of its 35th season, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming semi-finals. Dewan’s journey exemplifies the spirit of the show, combining personal connection and artistic growth. The remaining contestants are poised to showcase their talents in hopes of clinching the coveted mirrorball trophy as the competition heats up.