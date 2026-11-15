2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions: Surprises Await!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is underway, and excitement is palpable as Travis Barker takes the stage to induct the legendary Phil Collins. The drummer, known for his work with Blink-182 and beyond, is passionate about showcasing Collins’ profound influence on music. He opens up about his own drumming journey, noting, “I didn’t change my drum heads and added more toms so I could sound like him,” highlighting the inspiration Collins has ignited in musicians across generations.

Crowd Euphoria and Phil Collins’ Legacy

As Phil Collins makes his entrance, the audience erupts into applause, marking one of the biggest responses of the night. Nearly everyone in the crowd rises to their feet, a clear testament to Collins’ enduring legacy. Barker reminds attendees that Collins is not only being inducted this evening but is also a two-time inductee, having previously entered the Hall as a member of Genesis. “I’m totally a solo Phil girlie,” Barker expresses, singing the praises of Collins’ solo hits, particularly stating, “’Against All Odds’—one of the most killer vocals ever.”

A Touch of Humor and Nostalgia

The playful banter continues between Vanessa Franko and Mikael Wood, with Franko proudly identifying herself as a “Sussudio” enthusiast. Their discussion brings light to the ongoing debate over the merits of Collins’ songs, with Wood cheekily retorting, “Better than ‘In the Air Tonight’ is the reasoning of a crazy person.” As the audience is treated to a video tribute, the nostalgic energy elevates further with attendees singing along to “Sussudio,” underscoring its lasting impact.

Phil Collins Takes the Stage

Taking a moment to reflect on his own feelings, Collins shares, “I feel very unprepared suddenly, with everyone giving eloquent speeches,” eliciting laughter from the crowd. He offers a nod to his recent health challenges, joking, “I’m really not as bad as it looks,” while also addressing rumors surrounding his future tours, stating, “You haven’t heard the last of me.” His heartfelt tribute to his children resonates deeply, prompting tears and smiles among those in attendance.

A Night of Performances

Performing in Collins’ honor is the talented Cynthia Erivo, adding to the night’s emotional weight and excitement. As the celebration unfolds, the audience eagerly anticipates which classics will be performed. While Franko guesses on “Sussudio” and “Against All Odds,” Barker surprises everyone by hopping behind the drums to deliver “The Phil Fill.” He even switches from a suit jacket to a beanie, embodying the spirit of Collins’ iconic phrase, “No Jacket Required.”