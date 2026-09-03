Amelia Dimoldenberg Confirms Conclusion of Chicken Shop Date

Amelia Dimoldenberg is hanging up her apron as she officially announces the end of her beloved YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date. Over a decade after its debut, the series, known for its charming blend of humor and heart, has captivated audiences and helped Dimoldenberg carve a niche in the world of entertainment.

A Journey Through Love and Laughter

Reflecting on her journey, Dimoldenberg shared on Instagram, “When I was 17 I had a fantastic idea that I might meet the love of my life on a date in a chicken shop.” The series took off in 2014, starting with interviews in the underground British rap scene. It gained mainstream attention following a viral episode featuring rapper Jack Harlow in 2021.

Memorable Guests and Unforgettable Moments

Throughout its run, Chicken Shop Date became a platform for some of the biggest names in entertainment. Dimoldenberg had the opportunity to share meals and stories with an impressive roster of guests including Andrew Garfield, Sabrina Carpenter, The Jonas Brothers, Matty Healy, and even Elmo. These unique encounters blended the ordinary with the extraordinary, captivating viewers and creating memorable moments.

Reflecting on the Experience

“To me, the show is my very own romcom and I have loved creating so many stories for you to watch,” Dimoldenberg expressed on Instagram. “I am so grateful to everyone who has followed me on this journey and found some joy in these episodes.” Her heartfelt message resonated with fans, who appreciated not only the entertainment but also the connections built through each episode.