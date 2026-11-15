Tech CEOs Hilariously School on Female Spies in SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live took a satirical jab at the tech industry in its cold open, featuring host John Mulaney as a CIA officer giving a crash course to a group of prominent tech leaders about distinguishing between genuine romantic interest and espionage. This lesson was sparked by the recent ousting of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, adding a layer of relevance to the comedic sketch.

The Briefing on National Security

Mulaney assembled tech moguls Peter Thiel (played by James Austin Johnson), Sam Altman (Ben Marshall), Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline), Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes), and Elon Musk (Jeremy Culhane) at CIA headquarters. The purpose? To address a critical matter of national security that involved navigating personal relationships in the male-dominated tech world.

“America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” Mulaney asserted, before prompting the group for insight on the lesson to be learned from Huang’s downfall.

Misguided Conclusions

The responses from the tech leaders reflected their misguided perceptions: Amodei chimed in with, “Never date a Chinese woman,” while Zuckerberg declared, “Never date a human woman.” Thiel offered a more philosophical take, saying, “Never date anyone, lest they become the antichrist.”

Mulaney then employed a Venn diagram to illustrate his point, placing “beautiful women” and “your interests and opinions” in two non-overlapping circles. He asked the group, “So, if someone is both of these things, then they are a what?” Amodei confidently answered, “An angel.” Mulaney clarified that such an individual would actually be a spy. This prompted a humorous distraction from Musk, who began an unamusing tangent about James Bond, leading Mulaney to squirt him with a water bottle to regain control of the discussion.

More Misinterpretations

After Zuckerberg suggested that any woman approaching him would logically want to sleep with “the man who created the Metaverse, as all women do,” a second Venn diagram appeared. This diagram maintained the “beautiful women” circle while integrating a significantly smaller circle labeled “people who like the metaverse,” adorned solely with Zuckerberg’s image, illustrating his delusional self-perception.

“Maybe it would help if I handed this over to someone who learned this lesson the hard way,” Mulaney stated, introducing former SNL cast member Bowen Yang as Huang.

Jensen Huang’s Take