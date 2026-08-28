Sabu Reveals Secrets of ‘Arrested Memory’ Before Major Film Festivals

As the anticipation builds for Sabu’s latest film, “Arrested Memory,” the Japanese director reflects on the nearly two-decade journey that took the project from initial concept to its upcoming debut at both the Venice and Toronto film festivals. With stalled attempts to shoot in Germany, Korea, the U.S., and Japan, Sabu believes that this extended development period has ultimately infused the film with heightened tension and poignancy.

Journey to the Screen

Speaking with Variety, Sabu expressed confidence in the script’s potential from the outset, stating, “I was confident that the script had something special, so I always believed that it would eventually be made. It was really a matter of waiting for the right opportunity and the right timing.” He added, “Compared with the film I envisioned in 2007, I think the finished version has more tension and a greater sense of poignancy.”

A New Approach to Character

After exploring multiple filming locations, Sabu finally shot “Arrested Memory” in Taiwan, collaborating with a diverse cast and crew hailing from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and France. The film centers on a police detective grappling with memory loss, a plot device that allowed Sabu to evolve the character’s depth over the years of development.

Initially, the protagonist Lee was envisioned as a corrupt detective. Sabu explained, “Originally, Lee was a person with a strong sense of justice who became a police officer because he wanted to protect people. However, over the course of 20 years, he lost something important, his convictions gradually began to waver, and eventually he became a corrupt police officer.” After re-evaluating the character, Sabu opted to depict Lee as a respected officer trained in judo, someone gradually rediscovering his former self as he confronts his memory loss.

Exploring Identity Through Memory Loss

This device of memory loss proved to be a compelling narrative tool that allowed Sabu to delve into questions of identity in ways a traditional crime story might not. He shared, “When there is no information or set of conditions influencing us, we open our hearts to kindness when it is offered. If we are pursued or attacked, we run away or fight back. Human relationships are always a process of reflecting one another, and those accumulated interactions ultimately shape who we are.”

The Role of Humor

Sabu brought Ethan Juan on board for the lead role, seeking an actor capable of delivering serious performances while also tapping into comedic elements. “I needed someone who could deliver a truly excellent serious performance. My comedies are built on tension and release. The more seriously an actor plays a situation, the more humor can emerge from it,” he noted. Juan’s portrayal redefined the character, adding layers of poignancy that resonated with Sabu’s vision.

A Unique Production Experience

After considering several countries, Taiwan emerged as the ideal backdrop for “Arrested Memory.” Sabu noted that collaborating across different filmmaking cultures created an exceptional atmosphere, saying, “Working with people from different filmmaking cultures created a unique atmosphere that could not have been achieved otherwise.” This experience has sparked his interest in future projects set in various countries, emphasizing the creative possibilities that arise from cultural exchange.

Attention to Detail

Prior to production, Sabu meticulously storyboarded nearly 2,000 shots and navigated through 58 different cuts in the editing room. He expressed a willingness to embrace the unexpected during this process, stating, “It’s not particularly difficult. In fact, I expect something to emerge that goes far beyond what I imagined, so I’m completely comfortable with it.”

His Vision for Cinema

With a career spanning over three decades and a diverse array of genres including action, comedy, horror, and fantasy, Sabu’s primary goal remains consistent: entertainment. “I make films to entertain audiences. I’ve always wanted to make films that leave people in a slightly better mood than when they started watching,” he emphasized.

What’s Next

Looking ahead, Sabu has two new scripts ready for production. “One was written seven years ago, and the other two years ago. I think they’re both very interesting,” he said. Teasing his upcoming project, he described it simply as “a love story that will make you cry.”

“Arrested Memory” is set to make waves at the film festivals, and international sales will be managed by Lucky Number. For a sneak peek, watch the trailer here: