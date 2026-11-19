Fans of the Spider-Man universe are in for a treat as “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is set to make a triumphant return to theaters. The re-release, which will hit screens on December 4th, will feature an extended cut that includes previously deleted scenes. One highly anticipated return is that of Rosario Dawson’s character, Claire Temple, also known as the Night Nurse, who is making her way back into the Spider-Man narrative after her appearances in Netflix’s Marvel shows.

Rosario Dawson Teases Night Nurse’s Return

In an excited Instagram post, Dawson shared her enthusiasm for the re-release, stating, “It’s a brand new BRAND NEW DAY with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!” She expressed her eagerness to see the film back on the big screen, with its extended cut promising new scenes and surprises for fans. “Join me in getting tickets NOW!!!” she urged, adding the hashtag #SpiderManBrandNewDay to her post. Dawson’s excitement was palpable as she noted her mom could finally share behind-the-scenes photos.

Exploring the Night Nurse’s Role

In this new cut of “Brand New Day,” it appears that Spider-Man may seek out the Night Nurse for assistance, possibly to get his erratic spider powers checked or to receive medical care following encounters with various formidable foes, including Scorpion, Jean Grey, and the Hulk, among others. Dawson’s Night Nurse character, who specializes in aiding superheroes, originally made her debut in the first season of Netflix’s “Daredevil,” and her character has since been featured in multiple Marvel series, including “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” and “The Defenders.”

Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With the resurgence of Netflix’s heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dawson’s return as Night Nurse aligns perfectly with the ongoing narrative developments. The character has made a significant impact by supporting various heroes within the Marvel landscape, and her inclusion in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” marks an exciting crossover for fans of the franchise.