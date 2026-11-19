Tubi is set to thrill audiences with its upcoming horror-comedy “Do You Like Me?” The film has secured a talented cast that includes Josh Server, known for his work on “All That” and “The Neighborhood,” alongside Yasmine Sahid of “Never Have I Ever Spent the Winter with the Romano Brothers.” Joining them are Tyler Gaca and Alexander Huntley, both of whom play central roles in the narrative.

Plot Overview



Slated for release in 2027, “Do You Like Me?” follows the complex relationship between friends-with-benefits Owen (portrayed by Gaca) and Sam (played by Huntley). Their seemingly carefree camping trip takes a sinister turn as they find themselves stranded in the woods and in desperate need of shelter, leading them to a mysterious stranger’s cabin.

Cast and Crew



The ensemble cast also features Curtis Edward Jackson, Narea Kang, and Fadeke Oparinde. The screenplay has been crafted by Gaca and Huntley, with the film directed and photographed by Alexander Haessner. “Do You Like Me?” is jointly produced by Bohemia Group Originals and Outshine Entertainment, with Justin Ross and Kiah Stern at the helm of production. Shawn Ballentine serves as co-producer.

Upcoming Industry Events



Alongside news about “Do You Like Me?”, significant events are taking place in the entertainment industry. Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated project, “The Odyssey,” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards on December 3. The creative team behind the film will receive the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation, recognizing their groundbreaking contributions to storytelling and technical innovation.

The award will be accepted by producer Emma Thomas on behalf of Nolan’s creative team, which includes acclaimed professionals from various fields such as cinematography, editing, costume design, and sound design. Meanwhile, the HPA Legacy Award will honor Imax Chief Quality Guru Patricia Keighley and the late David Keighley for their extensive influence on the industry over the past five decades.

Another highlight is the recent viral success of Ben Proudfoot’s documentary “The Eyes of Ghana,” which amassed one million views in just one day on IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel. This film chronicles the important mission of Ghanaian cameraman Chris Hesse to recover a hidden film archive essential to Africa’s history of independence. The documentary features high-level executive producers, including President Barack Obama.

Honorary Celebrations



As November continues, notable honors are also being awarded to industry veterans. Jane Lynch has been announced as the host for the 2027 AARP Movies & TV for Grownups Awards, taking place on January 9. This year’s ceremony will highlight achievements within films and television that resonate with audiences over 50.