Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can look forward to the re-release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which hits theaters on December 4. Tickets will be available for purchase starting November 19. This new version promises to include previously unreleased footage that had been cut from the original film.

Excitement Surrounds Extended Cut

The announcement of the extended cut surfaced in late September, igniting excitement among Marvel fans eager to see additional content. Notably, Rosario Dawson, renowned for her role as Claire Temple, also known as Night Nurse, has confirmed her appearance in the re-release. During a Q&A session focused on her character from “Daredevil,” Dawson revealed that her cameo in “Brand New Day” was originally filmed but ended up on the cutting room floor.

Dawson’s Heartwarming Connection

Dawson recounted a touching personal connection to the film, stating, “There’s a frame in one of the new comics that has a young Spider-Man talking to Daredevil, and they made it so that the young Spider-Man goes to PS19 in the Lower East Side, which is where I went to elementary school.” She added, “So when I tell you my post was already ready with my BTS, with my grandson wearing all his Spider-Man stuff… Then I got the email that was like, ‘Yeah, nah.’”

Record-Breaking Success of ‘Brand New Day’

In a remarkable feat, “Brand New Day” surpassed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” to become the highest-grossing domestic film in history within just two months of its release, amassing $936.773 million in North America. This marked the end of “The Force Awakens’” long-standing record, which had stood for over a decade.

Plot and Cast Highlights