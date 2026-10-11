Robert Pattinson Calls A24's 'Primetime' Script a Dangerous Delight

Robert Pattinson made a striking appearance at the London Film Festival on Sunday night, charming the audience as he introduced his latest film, “Primetime,” at the BFI Imax. Clad in a tailored dark grey suit with slicked-back hair, Pattinson shared insights into his dual role as both the lead actor and producer of the psychological thriller.

A Passion for the Project

Pattinson took the stage alongside director Lance Oppenheim, writer Ajon Singh, and co-star Merritt Wever to discuss the film’s captivating storyline. “Ajon had written this script that, as soon as you read it, felt like it was a grenade,” Pattinson recalled. “And then to find that no one was doing anything with it, it feels like you’ve stolen something. So you’re literally just like, ‘I want to make this right now.’”

He reached out to Singh the very next day after reading the script, expressing his enthusiasm for the material. “I think I called you like, the day after I read it. And I just knew it was going to be something interesting,” he stated. Within a week, Oppenheim was onboard, and the project began to materialize rapidly.

Electrifying Storytelling

In describing what drew him to “Primetime,” Pattinson explained that he was searching for writing that was “electrifying” and surprising for audiences. Showcasing his typical playful demeanor, he quipped to the audience, “I don’t want to ruin it for everyone and be like, ‘It’s really surprising!’ And then you’re going to be like, ‘It’s not surprising at all!’ But to me, it was surprising. And it just felt original and funny and multi-faceted, everything you want, a little dangerous. And I knew there was going to be something special out of it.”

Robert Pattinson on why he wanted to star in and produce #Primetime at its London Film Festival premiere: “I was just looking for something in the writing that’s kind of electrifying and you think is going to be surprising for audiences. I don’t want to ruin it for everyone and… pic.twitter.com/LoQ5yF0hUx — Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2026

Critical Reception and The Film’s Themes

The A24 film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, where it received a warm reception, culminating in a seven-minute standing ovation. “Primetime” was released in U.S. theaters on September 25, where it has quickly made its mark at the box office, grossing $38 million against a budget of $14.5 million, with a UK release scheduled for October 30.

The film tells the story of Chris Hansen, the former host of Dateline NBC’s “To Catch a Predator,” as he takes the controversial show about identifying child predators into a primetime slot. Based loosely on a 2007 “Esquire” article titled “Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die,” it delves into the ethical complexities surrounding Hansen’s methods, which led to the show’s cancellation in 2008. The filmmakers have emphasized that the project is not a biopic, but rather a stylized retelling of events.

Reflections from Chris Hansen

After viewing the film, Hansen remarked to Variety that Pattinson’s portrayal of him is “a complete work of fiction.” He acknowledged Pattinson’s talent, stating, “Robert Pattinson’s a very good actor. And I think a lot of people would find it flattering that this guy would be cast to portray me. But the way it was done is certainly not flattering. And so what’s the larger point for Hollywood here?”