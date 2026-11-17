Elizabeth Debicki is expressing her excitement over her “Tenet” co-star Robert Pattinson becoming the next James Bond.

The Perfect Choice for James Bond

“I’m so happy for Rob,” Debicki shared at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” She elaborated on why she believes Pattinson will excel in this iconic role, stating, “He is an enigma himself. He’s beautiful, and he’s funny, and he’s smart… I think he’s perfect. I’m so thrilled.”

Evolution of an Actor

Debicki further praised Pattinson’s career trajectory: “He’s evolved so much as an actor. He’s made really interesting choices. He’s really smart.”

Behind the Scenes of Pattinson’s Casting

Debicki and Pattinson, who co-starred in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi action film “Tenet,” are now witnessing Pattinson step into the legendary role of 007, as announced by Amazon MGM on Monday morning.

In response to the news, Pattinson expressed his gratitude, saying, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

A Star-Studded Production Team

The upcoming Bond film will be produced by Amy Pascal, known for her work on the “Spider-Man” franchise and several previous 007 films, along with David Heyman, who has produced the “Harry Potter” series. Tanya Lapointe is set to serve as executive producer, and Steven Knight will be crafting the screenplay.

Director’s Vision for the New Bond