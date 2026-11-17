Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson made headlines as they reunited at the world premiere of “Sunrise on the Reaping” in New York City, over a decade since their last press tour for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.” The two former co-stars of the iconic franchise walked the red carpet, reminiscing about their time together in the blockbuster series.

The Franchise Family Comes Together

The premiere wasn’t just a reunion for Lawrence and Hutcherson; it became a nostalgic gathering for the entire “Hunger Games” franchise. Notable former cast members including Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket), Amandla Stenberg (Rue), Jena Malone (Johanna Mason), and Willow Shields (Primrose Everdeen) graced the carpet. Rachel Zegler, who starred in the prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” as Lucy Gray Baird, joined alongside her co-star Tom Blyth, who portrayed a young President Snow.

Returning to Familiar Faces

Earlier reports from Variety had hinted at the return of Lawrence and Hutcherson as Katniss and Peeta in a particular scene in “Sunrise on the Reaping.” This revelation made their appearance at the premiere even less surprising. Additionally, Lawrence recently shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that Woody Harrelson would reprise his role as Haymitch, adding excitement for fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

The Story of Haymitch

“Sunrise on the Reaping” follows a young Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, as he takes part in the 50th Hunger Games. For readers of Suzanne Collins’ novel, the story culminates in a flash-forward epilogue featuring Katniss, Peeta, and Haymitch, suggesting that the film adaptation is set to maintain this narrative trajectory.

A Heartfelt Reunion

Reflecting on the emotional experience of reprising her role, Lawrence shared, “It was unbelievable. It was so crazy. It was the same crew. It was the same AD, who I’ve worked with a million times because I love him. And with Josh [Hutcherson] and Woody [Harrelson]… it was so emotional.” She humorously recounted, “Josh and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful. And Woody, obviously, came through the window of my hotel room uninvited. It wouldn’t be the same if he listened to boundaries or used a door.”

Reflecting on the Past

In the lead-up to the premiere, Lawrence took to Instagram to share nostalgic throwback photos from her time on the “Hunger Games” press tours, showcasing memorable moments with Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth from their globe-trotting adventures.

The Enduring Legacy of a Franchise

Lawrence, who portrayed Katniss Everdeen across four films from 2012 to 2015, has expressed her willingness to reprise her beloved role if the opportunity arises. The franchise, which also includes the recent prequel, has grossed an astonishing $3.3 billion globally at the box office, highlighting its significant impact on cinema and pop culture.