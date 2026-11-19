Dublin-born actress Ruth Bradley, renowned for her role as the MI5 “head dog” Emma Flyte in the popular Apple TV spy thriller Slow Horses, is set to receive a prestigious honor at the upcoming Oscar Wilde Awards.

Details of the 21st Annual Oscar Wilde Awards

The 21st annual Oscar Wilde Awards, presented by the US-Ireland Alliance, will take place on March 11 at the Ebell in Los Angeles. This celebratory event recognizes the contributions of both Irish talents and others involved in film, television, and music.

Recognition for Fellow Artists

In addition to Bradley, fellow actors Jack Reynor and Thaddea Graham will also be honored. The evening will feature a performance by Irish singer Shobsy, adding a musical flair to the celebration.

Ruth Bradley’s Acclaimed Career

At 39, Bradley recently concluded a successful three-season run in Slow Horses, where she portrayed Emma, a principled security official who often found herself in contentious situations with actress Kristin Scott Thomas’ character, Diana Taverner.

Upcoming Projects

Following her stint on Slow Horses, Bradley is set to appear in several exciting projects. She will be featured in Walk the Blue Fields, Netflix’s adaptation of Claire Keegan’s short story, alongside prominent actors such as Emily Blunt, Andrew Scott, and Ciarán Hinds. Additionally, she stars in Bender, an Irish coming-of-age comedy penned by Adrian Cunningham and Ciaran Bartlett, directed by Michael Medico, featuring talents like Bill Burr and Chris O’Dowd. Another anticipated project is The Last Days of Rabbit Hayes, a film adaptation of Anna McPartlin’s novel, where she will act opposite Niamh Algar, Sam Claflin, and Tom Glynn-Carney.

A Track Record of Success