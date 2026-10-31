Riley Green Reveals He’s Back on the Market

Riley Green, the rising country music star, is on the lookout for the right woman to share his life with as he navigates the complexities of a busy career. Known for his heartthrob appeal, Green recently opened up about the challenges of dating amidst his demanding schedule, which currently finds him embracing singlehood.

Challenges of a Demanding Lifestyle

In an interview with People published on October 30, the 38-year-old singer expressed his struggles in maintaining a romantic relationship while juggling the responsibilities of his career. “I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s… I can barely make this lifestyle work,” he confessed. Green’s schedule is packed, with over 200 days a year spent on the road, plus his recent commitments filming for The Voice. “Now I’m in L.A. every day,” he added, highlighting the extent of his busy life.

Prioritizing Family Connections

With the demands of his career taking precedence, Green acknowledges that his “lifestyle has just got to change a little bit” before he can fully focus on building a relationship. In the meantime, he finds solace in staying connected with his family, which provides him with a sense of grounding amidst his hectic lifestyle.