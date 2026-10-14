Ella Langley Responds to Riley Green’s Influence on Her Success

Eager to express her thoughts on recent comments made by Riley Green, Ella Langley addressed the notion that her rising career is linked to her time touring with the country star. Following Green’s remarks during a recent episode of The Voice, Langley made it clear that she isn’t thrilled with the implication that he played a pivotal role in her success.

Langley’s Response to Green’s Remarks

During an October 7 livestream, a fan inquired about her reaction to Green’s assertion that he contributed to her fame. Langley responded candidly, stating, “Yeah, when that man took credit? No, didn’t love that, but typical.” She reiterated her sentiment, adding, “Pretty typical.” The 27-year-old songstress has since unfollowed Green on social media, further indicating her displeasure with the remarks.

Collaboration and Tour History

Langley and Green previously shared the stage during their tour in 2024 and 2025. During this period, they released two popular duets: “you look like you love me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.” Green referenced their professional relationship while trying to persuade the country duo Ferryn & Brinkley to join his team on The Voice during the September 22 episode.

Seeking Clarity from Green’s Camp