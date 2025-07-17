Rihanna Stars in a Magical Smurfs Musical Adventure

In a year dominated by family-friendly films, the latest addition to the genre is an animated musical featuring the iconic blue characters, the Smurfs. Titled simply “Smurfs,” this movie reintroduces the whimsical world of these charming creatures with a fresh twist, headlined by the musical prowess of Rihanna. As we delve into this cinematic adventure, let’s explore what makes this new “Smurfs” installment a noteworthy entry in the world of animated films.

The Smurfs’ Cinematic Return

We’re in a period where parents are flocking to theaters with young children, as seen with the success of films like “A Minecraft Movie” and “Lilo & Stitch.” Animated family movies are capturing the spotlight and “Smurfs” fits perfectly into this trend. It’s been eight years since the last Smurf film, and this new release confidently steps back into the limelight, following the blueprint set by popular animated musicals like “Trolls.”

The film, much like “Trolls,” is filled with energetic pop music sequences. Rihanna, who not only voices Smurfette but also produced the movie, brings her star power to the forefront. Alongside her, James Corden voices No Name Smurf, an anxious character with a touch of humor reminiscent of Justin Timberlake’s Branch from “Trolls.” This Smurf adventure unfolds across various locations, introducing a multiverse concept to the narrative.

Endearing, Yet Familiar

While the film thrives on music and humor, it grapples with the inherent limitations of being a Smurfs movie. Based on the Belgian comics by Peyo, the Smurfs have always had a certain nostalgic charm. However, their simplicity can sometimes feel derivative. Each Smurf is characterized by a specific trait, which makes them endearing but somewhat repetitive. As they embark on their journey, the theme of teamwork is central, though it occasionally feels reminiscent of past Smurf stories.

Adventures That Entertain

The plot involves the Smurfs safeguarding a magical book from the evil wizard Gargamel, voiced by JP Karliak. The character dynamic is enhanced by the introduction of Gargamel’s brother, Razamel, adding a layer of comedic villainy. The film boasts an array of locales, from the Australian Outback to a version of the Autobahn with fantastical twists. Moreover, the visual creativity shines through as the Smurfs are depicted in various artistic styles, from Claymation to anime aesthetics.

It’s not without its humorous moments, and though primarily aimed at children, there’s enough wit to engage adults. Characters like the frazzled Mama Poot, voiced by Natasha Lyonne, add a quirky charm to the film’s colorful cast.

An Innocent Amusement

“Smurfs” stands as a playful and visually imaginative piece, likely the best of the Smurf film series to date. While it may not break new ground in storytelling, it offers an amiable diversion that celebrates innocence through its blue-hued characters. The film’s lightheartedness and Rihanna’s musical influence make it a delightful, if not groundbreaking, addition to the family film genre.