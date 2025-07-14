Rihanna Shines on Red Carpet with Sons RZA and Riot

Pregnant Rihanna made headlines with her striking red carpet appearance at the Smurfs Los Angeles premiere, accompanied by her adorable sons RZA and Riot. The event not only highlighted her role in the film but also showcased a heartwarming family moment, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

Radiant Rihanna and Her Red Carpet Ensemble

Rihanna, expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, turned heads as she graced the red carpet at the Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles. The singer, known for her bold fashion choices, donned a stunning black ball gown paired with a green sash accentuating her baby bump. Completing the look was a sleek black leather jacket, bringing her signature style to the forefront.

The Smurfs Premiere: A Family Affair

Joining Rihanna for this memorable night were her two sons, RZA and Riot, adding a delightful family touch to the event. It was the first red carpet outing for the toddlers, and they certainly dressed the part. Riot charmed attendees in a stylish ensemble featuring baggy white shorts, a matching dress shirt and bowtie, and a tweed jacket, with his hair styled in a top knot bun. Meanwhile, RZA rocked a smart white dress shirt, a skinny red tie, and green cargo pants, complementing his brother’s look.

Rihanna’s Role as Smurfette

The Smurfs premiere wasn’t just about fashion and family; it also highlighted Rihanna’s involvement in the film. As the voice of Smurfette in the new Sony Pictures Animation release, Rihanna brings her unique flair to this beloved character, adding another milestone to her multifaceted career.

The red carpet outing of pregnant Rihanna with her sons RZA and Riot at the Smurfs premiere was a delightful mix of family charm and celebrity glamour, leaving fans eager for more glimpses into their world.