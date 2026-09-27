Rihanna Celebrates Daughter Rocki's First Birthday with Adorable Moments

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s daughter, Rocki, is celebrating her first birthday in style, and her famous parents are sharing the joy. The “Diamonds” singer posted a series of rare photos and videos on her Instagram, offering a glimpse into the life of their adorable toddler.

Rocki’s Birthday Celebration

On September 26, Rihanna took to her Instagram to showcase sweet moments from Rocki’s special day. The first clip features the toddler in her highchair, where she sported one of her mother’s iconic wigs. Rihanna, laughing, exclaimed, “Wow, baby,” highlighting Rocki’s natural ability to rock any look.

A Fashionista in the Making

Rihanna’s posts continued to emphasize Rocki’s budding personality and flair for fashion. In another adorable snapshot, the one-year-old donned pink hair curlers, mirroring her mother’s beauty-loving essence. The footage showcases not only Rocki’s playful spirit but also her interactions with products from Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line, signaling a strong connection to her mom’s polished aesthetic.

The Love for Luxury

Fashion clearly runs in the family as Rocki was seen playing with her mother’s luxurious Louis Vuitton bag. The delightful moment turned into a brief show of emotions when Rihanna took the bag from Rocki, causing the little one to cry for just five seconds. Thankfully, peace was restored once the stylish accessory was returned to her, reaffirming her love for all things chic, even at such a young age.