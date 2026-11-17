In a recent social media revelation, Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, voiced her discontent over the portrayal of her family in Hollywood biopics, particularly regarding her father. Her comments emerged following a statement from Colman Domingo, who plays her grandfather, Joe Jackson, in an upcoming film. Domingo remarked that Prince and Paris were “very much in support” of the project, a claim Paris swiftly refuted.

Paris Jackson Challenges Film Narratives

On her Instagram Story in August 2025, Paris clarified, “Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol. That is so weird.” She elaborated that while she had read an early draft of the script and provided feedback regarding its inaccuracies, her concerns went unaddressed, leading her to disengage from the project altogether. “Not my monkeys not my circus. God bless and god speed,” she concluded.

The Limitations of Biographical Storytelling

Continuing her critique, Paris expressed her views in a series of Instagram videos the following month. She acknowledged that while many fans would likely enjoy the final product, the film catered to a specific demographic within her father’s fanbase that she felt was entrenched in a “fantasy.” Paris stated that Hollywood biopics are often marketed as genuine depictions of their subjects but are frequently “sugar-coated” and lack authenticity.

Inaccuracy and Integrity in Storytelling