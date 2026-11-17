BAFTA has unveiled its 2026 Breakthrough U.S. cohort, a talented group of 14 rising stars in film, television, and gaming aimed at shaping the future of the screen industries.

Meet the 2026 Breakthrough Class

The new members were selected for their distinct creativity and contributions to various projects. The lineup includes:

Adam Meeks – Filmmaker of Union County

Celeste Hughey – Creator of The Burbs

Connor Storrie – Star of Heated Rivalry

Gabriela Osio Vanden – Director of the documentary Nuisance Bear

Gaby Acosta – Costume designer for 1923 and Frisco King

Georgia Bernstein – Filmmaker of Night Nurse

Inde Navarrette – Star of Obsession

Jennifer Svedberg-Yen – Game lead writer and voice producer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Julián Cordero – Lead developer for the game Despelote

Kane Parsons – Filmmaker of Backrooms

Marcus Norris – Composer for Bandi

Matt Hixon – Documentary editor for Barbara Forever

Stephanie Ahn – Filmmaker of Bedford Park

Zaire Lanier – Writer for the game South Midnight

Program Details and Benefits

BAFTA Breakthrough, in collaboration with Apple TV, is now entering its seventh year. This initiative serves as BAFTA’s flagship talent program, aimed at supporting artists at a crucial juncture in their careers. Selected participants will receive professional development, industry connections, and networking opportunities as part of a year-long program. Benefits of the cohort include:

One-on-one career guidance and mentorship

Full BAFTA voting membership

Access to exclusive BAFTA events and screenings

Opportunities to build networks within the creative community internationally

Leadership’s Vision

Courtney LaBarge Bell, the executive director of BAFTA North America, expressed enthusiasm about the current cohort, stating, “This year’s cohort reflects the imagination, ambition, and distinct perspectives that continue to push our industries forward.” She emphasized the challenges emerging creatives face today and highlighted BAFTA’s commitment to fostering an environment where talent can be recognized and supported. LaBarge Bell noted, “Each member of this cohort brings a unique point of view and a commitment to their craft that we believe deserves to be seen and championed.”

Selection Process and Alumni