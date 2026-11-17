BAFTA has unveiled its 2026 Breakthrough U.S. cohort, a talented group of 14 rising stars in film, television, and gaming aimed at shaping the future of the screen industries.
Meet the 2026 Breakthrough Class
The new members were selected for their distinct creativity and contributions to various projects. The lineup includes:
- Adam Meeks – Filmmaker of Union County
- Celeste Hughey – Creator of The Burbs
- Connor Storrie – Star of Heated Rivalry
- Gabriela Osio Vanden – Director of the documentary Nuisance Bear
- Gaby Acosta – Costume designer for 1923 and Frisco King
- Georgia Bernstein – Filmmaker of Night Nurse
- Inde Navarrette – Star of Obsession
- Jennifer Svedberg-Yen – Game lead writer and voice producer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Julián Cordero – Lead developer for the game Despelote
- Kane Parsons – Filmmaker of Backrooms
- Marcus Norris – Composer for Bandi
- Matt Hixon – Documentary editor for Barbara Forever
- Stephanie Ahn – Filmmaker of Bedford Park
- Zaire Lanier – Writer for the game South Midnight
Program Details and Benefits
BAFTA Breakthrough, in collaboration with Apple TV, is now entering its seventh year. This initiative serves as BAFTA’s flagship talent program, aimed at supporting artists at a crucial juncture in their careers. Selected participants will receive professional development, industry connections, and networking opportunities as part of a year-long program. Benefits of the cohort include:
- One-on-one career guidance and mentorship
- Full BAFTA voting membership
- Access to exclusive BAFTA events and screenings
- Opportunities to build networks within the creative community internationally
Leadership’s Vision
Courtney LaBarge Bell, the executive director of BAFTA North America, expressed enthusiasm about the current cohort, stating, “This year’s cohort reflects the imagination, ambition, and distinct perspectives that continue to push our industries forward.” She emphasized the challenges emerging creatives face today and highlighted BAFTA’s commitment to fostering an environment where talent can be recognized and supported. LaBarge Bell noted, “Each member of this cohort brings a unique point of view and a commitment to their craft that we believe deserves to be seen and championed.”
Selection Process and Alumni
The roster was chosen by a diverse jury that included notable figures in film, television, and gaming. The selection committee featured jurors such as Adolpho Veloso, Alysa Nahmias, and Rolfe Kent for film and TV, alongside Bethany Higa and Michael Surya for games. Previous participants of the program have included successful creatives like Stephanie Economou, Nava Mau, and Erika Ishii.