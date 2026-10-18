Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Grohl Rock Silverlake's Anniversary

On Saturday night, the Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage at the Hollywood Palladium for a special headlining set during the Silverlake Conservatory of Music’s 25th anniversary benefit show. The performance was a nostalgic journey, featuring a blend of fan-favorite hits and rare gems from their extensive catalog, captivating an audience that included some of rock’s biggest names. Alongside them were Foo Fighters, who also showcased their own deep cuts, and Vince Staples, whose connection to the event was woven through the participation of his bandmates, Silverlake Conservatory alumni.

Celebrating a Cultural Landmark

The concert, a departure from the conservatory’s traditional private benefit dinner, celebrated a significant milestone for the organization founded by bassist Michael “Flea” Balzary, Keith “Tree” Barry, and Peter Weiss in 2001. With a mission to fill gaps in music education across Los Angeles public schools, the Silverlake Conservatory provides music lessons to over 1,000 students weekly, coupled with a scholarship program that supports more than 200 students in need. A handwritten backdrop onstage highlighted this commitment to ensuring access to music education for all.

Talent in Action

The evening commenced with performances by the SCM All Stars and the Hollywood Highsteppers, showcasing the achievements of the conservatory’s students. The ensemble delivered spirited renditions of classics like “Love Rollercoaster” and “Our House.” The celebration coincided with Flea’s birthday weekend, culminating in a heartwarming moment when the Hollywood Highsteppers performed “When the Saints Go Marching In,” presenting the celebrated bassist with a birthday cake onstage.

Anahit, a member of the SCM All Stars, shared her personal connection to the conservatory, recounting her journey that began at age six. Benefiting from a scholarship in her early years, she is now giving back by supporting her own music lessons. “Music has always been an emotional outlet for me,” she said, reflecting on her experience with the SCM community.

A Night of Voice and Power

Emcee Marc Maron emphasized the power of community, stating, “Fuck fascism, and while we’re at it, fuck ICE too,” setting a tone of progressive activism before introducing Vince Staples. Staples’ high-energy set featured tracks from his latest album, Cry Baby, where he addressed pressing social issues. He recognized the contributions of his bandmates from Silverlake Conservatory, utilizing their talents for a powerful performance.

Leading into a set filled with nostalgia, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl joined the stage, performing solo before welcoming his bandmates mid-song. Grohl reflected on the band’s history with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, recalling how they were given their first major tour opportunity in 2000. “We owe a lot to the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” he said, acknowledging the roots of their journey.

Special Moments and Surprises

The surprises continued as Grohl’s daughter, Violet, took the stage for notable covers, including X’s “Nausea” and a nod to Blondie’s hit “Hanging on the Telephone.” Grohl lauded the selection, recalling a rare cover they hadn’t performed in over two decades—Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street,” which elicited fond memories for him.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Closing Performance

As the night drew to a close, the Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a blistering 11-song set. They opened with an instrumental jam, setting the stage for favorites like “Can’t Stop.” Fan expectations were exceeded when they dusted off “Organic Anti-Beat Box Band” and “Blackeyed Blonde,” both of which hadn’t been performed in over two decades. The night showcased an array of rarities, including the revival of “Nevermind,” which John Frusciante hadn’t played live with the band since 1992.