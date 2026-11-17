Nick Cannon has recently opened up about his past relationship with Mariah Carey, specifically highlighting the role his personal choices played in their divorce. In the trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Raising the Cannons, set to be released on December 18, Cannon reflects on how his ego contributed to the end of their eight-year marriage. “My ego drove me away from Mariah,” he candidly admits.

A Reflection from the Kids

In a rare moment of insight, Cannon’s and Carey’s 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, shared their thoughts on their parents’ breakup. Monroe suggested that Cannon’s extensive blended family—comprising 10 other children from five different mothers—has hindered any chance of reconciliation. “If you didn’t have all these kids,” she pointedly remarked during a car ride with her father, “you would have been back together.”

Moroccan echoed his sister’s sentiments in a confessional, stating, “This lifestyle, I don’t think it’s sustainable in any way.” Their reflections shed light on the complexities of Cannon’s life as a father of multiple children, which complicates any potential return to the past relationship with Carey.

Moving Forward

Despite the challenges stemming from their family dynamics, Cannon, 46, noted that he and Carey, 57, maintain an amicable relationship nearly a decade after their divorce. He revealed that they now share a better dynamic, suggesting growth and understanding between the two ex-spouses.