Larry David, the iconic co-creator of Seinfeld and the mastermind behind HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, has announced an exciting new venture: a six-city live conversation tour set for February 2027. This tour, aptly titled A Conversation with Larry David, promises to be an engaging evening of insights and laughter.

What’s in Store for Fans

Joining David on stage will be his daughter, Cazzie David, who will act as the special guest moderator. The duo recently captivated audiences during their sold-out event on September 24 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. Fans can look forward to a retrospective discussion that will cover a wide range of topics, including Larry’s early years in stand-up, his groundbreaking work on Seinfeld, and his ongoing success with Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Tour Dates and Ticket Information

The tour will make stops in six cities: Toronto, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Durham, Charlotte, and Nashville. For those eager to attend, presale tickets will become available on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time and will remain accessible until Friday, November 20 at 9 a.m. General ticket sales will open on the same day, November 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

Make sure to check below for the full list of tour dates.

Representatives