Jonny Greenwood, the renowned guitarist of Radiohead, has joined forces once again with Israeli rock singer Dudu Tassa to announce their upcoming album, Jalsa, scheduled for release on December 4. To kick off the anticipation, the duo released their lead single, a reimagined version of “Ya Hala Bid-Dayf,” featuring Emirati singer Zeina.

Celebrating Middle-Eastern Music

Jalsa serves as the follow-up to their 2023 project Jarak Qaribak (“Your Neighbor Is Your Friend”), which sought to honor and elevate Middle-Eastern music and artists through collaborative efforts across the region. The pair’s commitment to this mission shines through in this new work, which continues to explore the rich cultural tapestry of the area.

A Timeless Collaboration

The lead single, “Ya Hala Bid-Dayf,” breathes fresh life into this classic Lebanese melody, with Zeina contributing her own unique vocals. Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Zeina stated, “Singing this song was a special honor for me. I feel that bringing such a timeless melody to a new generation is a beautiful way of keeping our musical heritage alive. Music has no borders, and this project is a wonderful celebration of that.”

Shared Passion for Music

Greenwood echoed Zeina’s sentiment, sharing his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “I’ve loved this music for 30 years, and I am happy to be finally working with people devoted to it.” Tassa also emphasized the universal language of music, noting, “When music crosses borders, it reminds us that love and longing sound alike in every language.”

Greenwood’s Ongoing Collaborations

Outside of his work with Tassa, Greenwood has continued to stay busy since the release of Radiohead’s last album, A Moon Shaped Pool. In 2018, he formed a new band called the Smile, alongside Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and drummer Tom Skinner, and they have released three records together. Additionally, Greenwood maintained his partnership with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, scoring his acclaimed film One Battle After Another, which won the Best Picture Oscar. Although Greenwood was nominated for Best Original Score, he lost to Ludwig Göransson for Sinners. Meanwhile, Tassa released his latest album, אי, earlier this year in February.

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