Rare Concept Art and Script Celebrate 20 Years of Pan's Labyrinth

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As “Pan’s Labyrinth” celebrates its 20th anniversary, fans of Guillermo del Toro’s renowned fantasy film can look forward to two special editions being released by Insight Editions. The new publications, titled “Pan’s Labyrinth: The Complete Screenplay” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth: Inside the Creation of a Modern Fairy Tale — 20th Anniversary Edition,” delve deep into the film’s enchanting world and production process.

The Evolution of a Modern Fairytale

The “Inside the Creation of a Modern Fairy Tale” book, developed in close collaboration with del Toro himself, offers an intimate look at the filmmaking journey. It chronicles everything from the initial story ideas to the crucial casting decisions and production hurdles, culminating in the film’s extraordinary critical acclaim. Notably, director Steven Spielberg contributes the foreword for this edition.

Exclusive Insights and Artwork

Featuring rare concept art and candid on-set photography, this book also includes interviews with key figures from the production. Stars Ivana Baquero, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú, and Doug Jones share their experiences, alongside insights from producers Alfonso Cuarón and Bertha Navarro, as well as director of photography Guillermo Navarro.

Special Limited Edition

A limited edition of 500 copies will be available, with the first 100 signed by Guillermo del Toro. These exclusive editions will be presented in a luxurious casebound format with Svepa leatherette, gilded edges, gold foil embellishments, and housed in a debossed slipcase, making them a true collector’s item.

Screenplay Collection

Alongside the behind-the-scenes look, “The Complete Screenplay” offers the full shooting script of this captivating fantasy film, which explores the trials of a young girl named Ofelia, portrayed by Ivana Baquero. Set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain in 1944, Ofelia finds refuge in a fantastical world, where she encounters a mysterious faun and navigates through a realm filled with perilous beasts.

Theatrical Re-release

To commemorate the film’s anniversary, Cineverse, in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, is bringing “Pan’s Labyrinth” back to theaters on October 9. This special screening will feature enhanced visuals with 3D and HDR technology, courtesy of Barco. Tickets are on sale now.