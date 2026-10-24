Quentin Tarantino Stuns AFI Fest with Cliff Booth Reveal

Quentin Tarantino delighted fans at AFI Fest on Friday night, unveiling the first 17 minutes of his highly anticipated film, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” The surprise preview took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, following a screening of his previous work, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood.” In a Q&A session moderated by Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley, Tarantino posed a compelling choice to the audience: “Well, I could talk a little bit about ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ or I could show you the first 17 minutes.”

Returning to Cliff Booth in 1977

Directed by David Fincher, who was also present at the event, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” sees the return of Brad Pitt as the iconic character Cliff Booth. Set in 1977, the film picks up where its predecessor left off in 1969. The intriguing logline hints at the plot: “Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did. But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff’s unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities.” While he earns his living bartending and working as a projectionist, Booth embraces his role as a “fixer” for Hollywood’s elite, navigating a world where glamour meets danger.

New Adventures and Intriguing Characters

The narrative kicks off when Booth receives a call from talent agent Karen Crosby, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, acting on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters, played by Scott Caan—known for his impressive stunts. As Cliff enters Charlie’s tumultuous world, he encounters an array of captivating characters, including Charlie’s insightful wife Toni (Carla Gugino) and the ambitious former football star turned actor Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Amidst the chaos, the Verdusco brothers—mysterious gangsters wreaking havoc across the city—hint that this story has transformed from a fairytale into a gritty crime saga, steeped in violence, ambition, and desire, reflective of the true nature of LA.

Tarantino’s Passion for the Character

During the Q&A, Tarantino reflected on his decision to revisit Cliff Booth. He shared, “I tend to not remember good reviews of mine in quotes; I remember the bad reviews in quotes, but I don’t really remember good reviews of mine in quotes. But one quote that I do remember… was, ‘This seems like the first world Quentin Tarantino has ever created that he would like to live in.’ That aspect resonates with me; I loved the Cliff Booth character.” He envisions Cliff Booth as a modern-day paperback hero, ripe for a series of thrilling adventures.

A Glimpse into a Gritty 1977 Hollywood

While specific details remain under wraps, the opening sequence exhibits Tarantino’s signature writing style, enhanced by Fincher’s visually arresting portrayal of 1977 Hollywood, capturing its raw and darker tones.

Cast and Premiere Details

In addition to Pitt, the film features a notable cast, including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller. “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is set to premiere in IMAX theaters on November 25, before becoming available on Netflix on December 23.

A Night to Remember

The special evening concluded with Tarantino expressing his excitement about screening the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the first time. He reminisced about his earlier discussions with Burt Reynolds regarding the character George Spahn, sharing that although they became friends, Reynolds passed away before they could collaborate on the film. “But we did get to rehearse with him and do the script reading with him, so actually, the last performance Burt Reynolds ever gave was as George Spahn in the script reading,” Tarantino recounted. The role ultimately went to Bruce Dern.

Looking Forward