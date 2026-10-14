Quentin Tarantino Joins AFI Fest for Exclusive Film Conversation

Quentin Tarantino is set to make an appearance at the AFI Fest 2026, where he will engage in a conversation and host a special screening of his acclaimed film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” This much-anticipated event will take place on Friday, October 23, at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

The screening comes at a thrilling moment as audiences look forward to David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix film “The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth,” in which Brad Pitt will once again embody the character of Cliff Booth, first introduced in Tarantino’s 2019 film.

AFI President & CEO Bob Gazzale expressed excitement about the event, stating, “As the world awaits ‘The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth,’ AFI is proud to celebrate where it all began. And to do so with one of the greatest storytellers of our generation is a gift to all who love the movies.”

AFI Fest 2026 Overview



The 40th annual AFI Fest will run from October 21 to 25, showcasing over 150 films at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. The festival will kick off with the U.S. premiere of “Wildwood” and conclude with the film “Being Heumann.”

Upcoming Screenings and Releases



Martin McDonagh’s highly anticipated film “Wild Horse Nine” is scheduled to be screened in 35mm at The Alex Theater in Glendale on November 5 and November 12. Set against the backdrop of 1973, the film follows two CIA officers, played by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, as they navigate events in Chile leading up to the military coup that overthrew President Salvador Allende. The ensemble cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, and Posey.

With inspiration drawn from Ektachrome, a color-reversal film stock popular in the ’70s, “Wild Horse Nine” promises to immerse viewers in the vibrant colors and unique aesthetic of the 1973 Easter Island landscape. The film will be released in theaters nationwide on November 6.

New Studio Launch and Noteworthy Documentaries



Proof Inc., a production company focused on visualization, has announced the opening of its first studio in New York City, marking a significant milestone for the company. The New York studio will launch with filmmaker Ari Aster’s next feature project, overseen by founder and CEO Ron Frankel. This expansion complements the company’s existing studios in Los Angeles, London, and Australia.

Frankel reflected on the establishment, stating, “Establishing Proof’s first New York studio is a full-circle moment, both personally and professionally. Today, New York has an extraordinarily deep pool of creative talent and filmmakers.”