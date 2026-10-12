Sacha Baron Cohen Takes on Tarantino's Bold New Play

Sacha Baron Cohen is set to take the stage in a major theatrical debut, starring in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming play The Popinjay Cavalier. This production marks Tarantino’s first foray into stage direction and is anticipated to be an exciting addition to London’s West End.

Production Details and Premiere Dates

The play will premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London, with previews kicking off on February 23, followed by the official opening on March 18. Tickets for this highly anticipated event will go on sale tomorrow, with priority access available from 9 a.m. BST and general sales starting at 12 p.m. BST.

Baron Cohen’s Enthusiasm for the Role

In a statement, Baron Cohen expressed his excitement about collaborating with Tarantino: “Quentin called, I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherfxxxer.’ When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions. I am beyond delighted that we will be losing our West End virginity together; I have made him promise not to be gentle.”

Creative Team and Play Synopsis

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Popinjay Cavalier is described as a “swashbuckling comedy” set in 1830s Europe. In their joint statement, Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, and Friedman shared their enthusiasm: “It is a joy and an honour to be developing this play with Quentin — and obviously quite an adventure. How lucky we are that one of the great storytellers of our time has chosen to make his theatrical debut.”

The play promises to be a lively tale of deception and disguise, drawing inspiration from grand swashbuckling epics. “A sweeping celebration of theatre and its heightened romance, told with Tarantino’s signature style and unmistakable wit,” the production aims to captivate audiences with its dynamic storytelling and engaging characters.

Looking Ahead

As of now, the rest of the cast for The Popinjay Cavalier has not been announced. However, the anticipation for Baron Cohen’s performance at the heart of this production sets high expectations for its success.

The creative partnership between Tarantino and Baron Cohen underscores the excitement surrounding this new venture, signaling a memorable experience for both the actors and the audience. With less than six months until its opening, The Popinjay Cavalier is poised to become one of the standout productions on the West End stage.