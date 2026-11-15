Jacqueline Lentzou’s Film Triumphs at Thessaloniki Awards

The Thessaloniki Film Festival celebrated its award winners, with Greek filmmaker Jacqueline Lentzou’s “A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra” clinching the prestigious Golden Alexander for Best Feature Film in the Arrivals international competition section. This significant win underscores the film’s critical acclaim and its impactful storytelling.

A Day in the Life of Jo: A Journey of Transformation

Lentzou’s sophomore feature, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the Horizons strand where it won the Best Director award, has garnered attention at various prestigious film festivals, including the New York Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, and the Busan Film Festival. Inspired by true events, “A Day in the Life of Jo” portrays the struggles of a melancholic 15-year-old named Jo, played by newcomer Evia Andriopoulou. The film unveils her typical day that takes a dramatic turn upon the arrival of Phaedra (Anastasia Gouliamou), a classmate whose haunting rendition of an old love ballad stirs Jo’s emotions, transforming her mundane existence into a profound journey of possibility, tragedy, and self-discovery.

A Triumphant Night for Lentzou

At the festival, “A Day in the Life of Jo” not only received the Golden Alexander but also secured a Special Mention for Andriopoulou, highlighting the film’s success and the performances within it.

Additional Winners of the Festival

In the Arrivals competition, the Silver Alexander for Best Director went to the writer-director duo of Pauline Julier and Nicolas Chapoulier for their film “Les Indes,” which narrates a historical tale set in 1652. Best acting honors were awarded to Caique Copque and Italo Martins for their performances in the queer erotic thriller “The Riverbank” directed by Brazilian filmmakers Matheus Farias and Enock Carvalho. Additionally, Arisa Sasaki won Best Actress for her role in Konstantina Kotzamani’s debut feature “Titanic Ocean,” which debuted at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section.

Meet the Neighbors+ Competition

In the Meet the Neighbors+ competition, which showcases first or second films from Southeast Europe, the Golden Alexander went to “Dua” by Kosovan director Blerta Basholli. This film, premiering in the Cannes Critics’ Week, tells the poignant story of a 13-year-old girl coming of age amidst the turmoil of the Kosovo War. The Silver Alexander for Best Director in this section was awarded to Abdallah Alkhatib for “Chronicles From the Siege,” which provides a compelling glimpse into Palestinian lives amidst conflict.

Excellence in Film Forward

The Film Forward competition recognized innovative filmmaking, bestowing the Golden Alexander upon Hoda Taheri and Boris Hadžija for “I Plant My Hand in the Garden.” The Silver Alexander in this section went to Rob Rice for “Ponderosa,” where Alexis Blendel was honored as Best Actress. The award for Best Artistic Achievement was presented to Argyris Germanidis for “Particles of Dust,” while Alexis Kalofolias was named Best Actor for his role in “Under the Judas Tree.”

Summary of Awards

Here’s a rundown of the winners across the festival’s main competition sections:

Arrivals

Golden Alexander: “A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra,” Jacqueline Lentzou

Silver Alexander: Pauline Julier and Nicolas Chapoulier, “Les Indes”

Best Actor: Caique Copque and Italo Martins, “The Riverbank”

Best Actress: Arisa Sasaki, “Titanic Ocean”

Special Mention: Evita Andriopoulou, “A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra”

Meet the Neighbors+

Golden Alexander: “Dua,” Blerta Basholli

Silver Alexander: Abdallah Alkhatib, “Chronicles From the Siege”

Best Actor: Alexis Manenti and Julian Świeżewski, “Flesh and Fuel”

Best Actress: Maria Petrova, “Hold Onto Me”

Best Screenplay: “Flesh and Fuel,” Pierre Le Gall

Film Forward

Golden Alexander: “I Plant My Hand in the Garden,” Hoda Taheri and Boris Hadžija

Silver Alexander: Rob Rice, “Ponderosa”

Best Artistic Achievement: “Particles of Dust,” Argyris Germanidis

Best Actress: Alexis Blendel, “Ponderosa”