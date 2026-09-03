John Malkovich Emotionally Moves Audience During Oscar Contender's Ovation

In what is expected to be one of the highlights of this year’s Venice Film Festival, Martin McDonagh’s much-anticipated film “Wild Horse Nine” premiered to an impressive 13-minute standing ovation. The enthusiastic reception has quickly positioned the film as a contender in the upcoming Oscar race.

A Night of Emotion and Celebration

John Malkovich, visibly moved by the applause, shared the moment with a cheering audience that included fellow cast member Sam Rockwell’s partner, “White Lotus” star Leslie Bibb, who led the ovation with exuberant shouts. The event also marked a delightful reunion for Bibb and her Season 3 co-star Parker Posey, who appeared in the film and was seen tearing up while trying to fan herself in the warm theater. As the applause continued, McDonagh and Rockwell took the opportunity to engage with the crowd, shaking hands and signing autographs, deepening the connection with the eager audience.

Plot Overview of ‘Wild Horse Nine’

Set against the backdrop of 1973, “Wild Horse Nine” follows two CIA officers, portrayed by Malkovich and Rockwell, who are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island just before the Chilean military coup that led to the overthrow of socialist president Salvador Allende. The film’s stellar ensemble cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, and Posey, adding to the film’s rich narrative tapestry.

Red Carpet Moments and Anticipation

Before the film’s screening, McDonagh was spotted sharing a light-hearted moment with his partner, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as they posed for photos on the iconic red carpet, playfully swatting away mosquitoes. Nearby, Bibb cheered for Rockwell, who engaged with fans, showcasing the jovial atmosphere surrounding the premiere.

A Returning Contender for Awards

“Wild Horse Nine” is vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award, making it McDonagh’s third consecutive film to debut at the Venice Film Festival, following “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2017 and “The Banshees of Inisherin” in 2022. “Three Billboards” earned the best screenplay prize at Venice before going on to rack up seven Oscar nominations, including two wins for Frances McDormand and Rockwell. Meanwhile, “The Banshees of Inisherin” brought McDonagh another screenplay award and garnered Colin Farrell the Volpi Cup for best actor, achieving nine Academy Award nominations overall.

Oscar Buzz for Malkovich