Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Embarks on Unpredictable New Journey

Netflix has just dropped the first full trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a quasi-sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which highlights the escapades of Brad Pitt’s character. Directed by David Fincher, the film is set to hit theaters on November 25 before its Netflix debut on December 23.

Returning to a Different Hollywood

The sequel picks up in 1977, eight years after the significant events of Hollywood. This time, Cliff Booth is not just a stunt double for Rick Dalton—Leonardo DiCaprio’s character—but is now navigating life as a freelance “studio fixer.” In a humorous nod to his past, Booth quips, “Rick got too fat for me to double him anymore.”

A Glimpse into Cliff Booth’s World

The trailer offers viewers a vibrant yet enigmatic look at Cliff’s new life, showcasing a montage of scenes where Booth interacts with movie theaters, bars, and demolition derbies. While it doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it teases a world filled with Quentin Tarantino-esque elements: hitmen wielding axes, bags packed with cash, and various gangsters, all set against the lively backdrop of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll.”

The Cast and Creative Team

Alongside Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth features an impressive ensemble cast, including Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, and JB Tadena. Notably, Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as real-life Western actor James Stacy from Hollywood. Although Quentin Tarantino penned the screenplay, he entrusted the directorial reins to Fincher, who reunites with Pitt after their collaborations on Seven, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.