Prison Time Looms for AI Music Fraudster Who Embezzled Millions

Federal prosecutors are advocating for significant jail time for a North Carolina man who orchestrated a massive fraud scheme using artificial intelligence to generate fake music. Michael Smith, who created thousands of fictitious songs attributed to invented artists and utilized bot accounts to stream these tracks billions of times, allegedly siphoned millions from royalty pools intended for genuine artists. Prosecutors are urging the court to impose a sentence of at least 46 months when Smith is sentenced on October 6 in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors Call for Stiff Sentencing

In a letter filed on Tuesday, Manhattan federal prosecutors expressed the need for a harsh penalty, arguing that Smith’s fraudulent activities allowed him to inflate his music streams on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. At one point, Smith’s share of royalty pools from subscriptions exceeded that of some of the industry’s leading stars. For instance, in April 2023, while Taylor Swift’s catalog garnered 9.3 million streams from YouTube Music family-plan subscribers, Smith’s catalog amassed a staggering 80.9 million streams.

Financial Impact of Fraud

The accusations against Smith detail how he collected over $8 million in unearned royalties throughout a scheme that lasted more than six years. Prosecutors assert that imposing a significant prison sentence is essential to deliver appropriate punishment and deter similar white-collar crimes in the future. They emphasized that a lenient sentence could dangerously signal that streaming fraud will not result in serious consequences. “Imposing a substantial term of incarceration will send a clear message that defrauding social services programs, no matter who you are, will result in significant punishment,” stated Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas W. Chiuchiolo and Kevin B. Mead.

Smith’s Plea and Defense

In March, Smith accepted a plea deal, entering a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Alongside potential prison time, he agreed to forfeit $8,091,843.64. In recent defense filings, Smith expressed remorse for his actions, contending that he did not initially intend to commit a federal crime. His attorneys argued that he believed his initial activities were lawful, citing his consultations with a well-known music attorney familiar with music publishing legalities. They acknowledged, however, that Smith eventually rationalized conduct that he knew was improper.

Prosecutors Dispute Smith’s Claims