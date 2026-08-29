How to Catch North Carolina vs. TCU in NCAA Opener

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The wait is over—college football is back! North Carolina and TCU are set to clash at the Aer Lingus College Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, August 29, at 12 p.m. ET. This exciting matchup will see the Tar Heels, led by Bill Belichick, take on the Horned Frogs in an international showcase.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. TCU



For those in the U.S., the game will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have a traditional cable subscription, there are several options to catch the action. Free trials are available through live-TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. For dedicated fans planning to watch throughout the season, consider subscribing to services like ESPN Unlimited or Sling, which offer competitive pricing and extended access.

Game Overview



North Carolina concluded last season with a record of 4-8, while TCU finished stronger at 9-4. This game marks a rare meeting between the two programs, making it a notable event in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic—a yearly tradition that brings American college football to Dublin.

Streaming Options for the Game



If you can’t travel to Dublin, don’t worry! You can still stream the game from home. Consider signing up for one of our recommended streaming services to watch ESPN without cable: Editor’s Pick ➤ $69.99/month (best plan)

➤ Five-day free trial

➤ Up to 185+ channels

DirecTV is one of the best ways to watch ESPN live without cable. The MySports Genre Pack is the most affordable package at $69.99 per month, and it currently offers a five-day free trial. ➤ $55.99/month

➤ Up to $30 off first month

➤ Up to 300+ channels

Fubo is another good option, with plans starting at $55.99 per month. All plans include ESPN, and new subscribers can take advantage of a five-day free trial. ➤ $45.99/month

➤ Short-term passes available

➤ Up to 50+ channels

For a more budget-friendly option, Sling offers access to ESPN and ESPN2 starting at $45.99 per month. They also provide short-term passes, including a one-day pass for just $4.99. ➤ $29.99 a month / $299.99 a year

➤ All ESPN content in one place

Lastly, ESPN Unlimited offers subscribers access to all live streams from across ESPN’s channels for $29.99 per month. While there is no free trial available, it’s a great option for fans who want access to all ESPN content. ➤ $89.99/month

➤ Three-day free trial

➤ 95+ channels

Hulu + Live TV is another excellent choice for streaming ESPN without cable. Starting at $89.99 per month, it includes over 95 live channels and offers a three-day free trial for new subscribers.

Predictions for the Game



According to DraftKings, TCU is favored to defeat North Carolina by 8.5 points in this exciting opening matchup.