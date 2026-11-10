Prince Harry Urges Action for Child Safety Amid Markle’s Arrest

In a heartfelt appeal for child safety, Prince Harry emphasized the urgent need for reform in how technology addresses the vulnerabilities faced by minors online. His comments come just days after the arrest of Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., for possession of child sex abuse materials, highlighting the pressing dangers that exist in today’s digital landscape.

Harry’s Call to Action

Speaking at the Lost Screen Memorial in Belgium on November 10, Prince Harry addressed the audience as a father rather than a politician or expert. “How did we reach a point where we can build technology capable of extraordinary things, yet still struggle to make it safe for a child?” he questioned, voicing concerns about the risks children encounter on social media platforms.

The Role of Technology in Children’s Safety

Prince Harry, who is a father to Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, underscored his dedication to advocating for reform. He noted, “We rarely ask technology to be less ambitious. We’re told it will transform education. Cure disease. Solve problems we once thought impossible. Why should our ambition stop there?”