David Walliams Identified as Alleged Sexual Predator of Teens

Comedian and best-selling children’s author David Walliams has been unmasked as the unnamed British celebrity facing serious accusations of sexual misconduct involving numerous girls and young women.

Allegations of Misconduct and Grooming

The BAFTA-winning star, renowned for his roles in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, as well as a decade-long judging role on Britain’s Got Talent, has been accused of sexual assault and grooming young women as young as 15. Walliams has denied all allegations, stating, “I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law.”

Legal Battle Over Identity and Mental Health Concerns

Walliams had initially sought an injunction to prevent media organizations, including ITN and Guardian News and Media, from revealing his identity due to fears that public scrutiny could lead him to suicide. His legal team argued that the risk was not tied to any illicit behavior but rather to what they termed “trial by media.”

Following the judge’s rejection of his injunction last week and Walliams’ decision not to appeal, UK media were informed they could publish his name. On Tuesday, both The Guardian and ITV News released findings from a joint three-year investigation titled “David Walliams: Power and Silence.” The report alleged that Walliams used his celebrity status to prey on young women for sexual purposes.

Personal Accounts of Abuse

The investigation includes accounts from several women, including one who described her encounter with Walliams at age 15 as a “sexual assault.” Alex, a key witness, recounted how she was contacted by Walliams when she was 15: “Hi, it’s David Walliams. You know, off the telly!” She met him at a fan event for Little Britain shortly before the call, during which he allegedly complimented her physical appearance. Over the next two years, their interactions escalated to a sexual relationship when she turned 17.

This account is part of a broader claim involving “multiple women” accusing Walliams of abusing his power as a celebrity. Although many of the allegations involve encounters with individuals over the age of 18, they extend to inappropriate behavior directed at women during professional engagements, including incidents on Britain’s Got Talent and within his publishing partnership with HarperCollins.

The Fallout and Decline of a Celebrity

The investigative report sheds light on Walliams’ declining reputation, which has been further marred by serious allegations of harassment towards junior female employees at HarperCollins, leading the publisher to sever ties with him in 2025. At this point, Walliams has sold an estimated 50 to 60 million copies of his books worldwide, with fan favorites like Gangsta Granny, Mr. Stink, and The Boy in the Dress.

In light of the accusations, reports emerged that Walliams was dropped from an upcoming film project, The Road to Nevermore. The connection between these allegations and the report released by The Guardian and ITV News remains uncertain.

Closure of The World of David Walliams

In a significant move, merlin Entertainment announced the permanent closure of The World of David Walliams—an attraction at the popular Alton Towers theme park—after five years of operation. Although the spokesperson stated the decision was part of a regular review, it coincides with the surfacing of sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian.

Previous Controversies

The scrutiny on Walliams is not new. Last June, he faced widespread backlash after reportedly performing two Nazi salutes during the recording of the British panel show Would I Lie To You?, shocking attendees with the display.