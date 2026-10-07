Meghan Markle Reveals Heartwarming Moment of Princess Lilibet's Voice



Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

In a heartwarming update, Meghan Markle has given fans a rare glimpse into the private lives of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Recently, she shared a delightful home video featuring her five-year-old daughter Lilibet as they engaged in a playful kitchen activity. This intimate moment piques interest as viewers speculate on the children’s accents, given their multicultural background with an English father and an American mother.

The video, recorded on October 6, showcases Lilibet’s participation in making jam for Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. In a charming scene, the Duchess of Sussex is seen working over a pot of boiling berries while giving Lili a spoon covered in jam for a taste test. Wearing a cute short-sleeved pink and white T-shirt, Lilibet catches viewers’ attention with her long red hair.

As she offers the spoon to her daughter, Meghan asks, “What do you think, Lili?” To which Lilibet responds with, “I think it’s beautiful,” in a distinctly American accent, much to the delight of her viewers.

Meghan Markle Shares Home Video Of Princess Lilibet

Getty Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

This precious moment seems to have taken place in Meghan and Prince Harry’s residence in Montecito, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the UK on August 26, leaving behind their California home. In her Instagram post, Meghan reflected on her childhood aspirations and encapsulated her journey with her brand, As Ever, which she initially launched in March 2024.

Reflecting on her early entrepreneurial spirit, Meghan stated, “When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother’s Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece.” She also shared nostalgic black-and-white images from her school days, including a moment with her mother, Doria Ragland.

In her post, she elaborated, “I sold Girl Scout cookies, had lemonade stands, worked in a frozen yogurt shop and had countless other jobs. My entrepreneurial spirit was always there.” Meghan quoted a previous line from her lifestyle blog, The Tig, saying, “Behind every successful woman is herself” – a testament to her journey and the support systems behind her success.

As Ever Has A New Advent Calendar

In her recent video, Meghan also introduced viewers to the new Advent Calendar from As Ever, saying it draws inspiration from her gardens in Montecito. She expressed gratitude, stating, “As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial.”