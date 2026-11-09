Meghan Markle Withdraws from Engagement Due to Father’s Legal Woes

Meghan Markle has opted out of delivering a speech on online child safety at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels on November 9, amid a family crisis following her father’s recent legal troubles.

Markle’s decision comes after her father, Thomas Markle Sr., was arrested by the FBI and charged with possession of child abuse images. “She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now,” a source informed The Telegraph regarding her situation.

Despite Markle’s withdrawal, her husband, Prince Harry, plans to proceed with his speech and will be present at the memorial. The couple is set to honor children who have suffered due to online harm as Harry participates in a panel titled “Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children,” which will focus on protecting children online.

This public event comes shortly after Thomas Markle Sr. pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently released on his own recognizance to a senior living care home in Florida. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced that he is facing one count of possession of child pornography, potentially resulting in a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Markle’s Response to Her Father’s Legal Issues

In light of the allegations against her father, Meghan Markle released a statement aimed at clarifying her estrangement from him. She explained her decision to keep her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, away from their grandfather.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” Markle stated in a statement to PEOPLE. She also disclosed that she had been made aware of troubling allegations against her father years prior.

In her statement, Markle referenced a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police in 2018 that detailed serious allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” she concluded.

Understanding the Lost Screen Memorial

The Lost Screen Memorial aims to honor children who have lost their lives due to harm suffered on social media. The organization emphasizes that responsibility for keeping children safe online should not fall squarely on parents; instead, technology companies profiting from children’s use of their platforms must also ensure safer environments.

“These images represent the ones their parents have on their phone lockscreens. Their faces serve as a constant reminder of what has been lost,” the memorial’s website states. It expresses a call to action for social media platforms to implement safety measures to prevent additional tragedies.