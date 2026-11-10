Watch Bills vs. Vikings Live: Don’t Miss the Action!

In an exciting showdown on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills will visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to challenge the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams enter this critical matchup with impressive, identical 6-1 records, making it a noteworthy clash for NFL fans. Additionally, it’s worth highlighting that both teams hold a disappointing 0-4 record in Super Bowl appearances. This game is pivotal, as the winning team will join the San Francisco 49ers at the top of the league with a 7-1 record.

Matchup Overview

The Vikings, who have the home-field advantage, are currently riding a six-game win streak. However, they are considered the underdogs in this contest. Minnesota is looking to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season last week against the Detroit Lions, and they face significant pressure in a competitive NFC North division. The game will likely hinge on star quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ top-ranked offense going up against Brian Flores and the Vikings’ highly regarded defense.

Viewing Information: Bills vs. Vikings

Fans who wish to catch the Bills vs. Vikings game can tune in to ESPN and ABC on November 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT. Those without cable need not worry; there are several streaming options available for watching the game online, many of which offer free trials.

Where to Stream the Game

For viewers looking for a way to stream tonight’s exciting matchup, here are a few platforms that provide access to ESPN, allowing fans to watch the game for free during their trial period:

DirecTV

DirecTV includes ESPN in its MySports Genre Pack and various streaming packages. New subscribers can take advantage of a five-day free trial, after which plans start at $49.99 for the first month.

Fubo

FuboTV also offers ESPN in all of its packages and provides a five-day free trial for new users. After the trial, subscription plans begin at $63.99 for the first month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV features ESPN in both subscription tiers, offering a free trial lasting between five and 21 days. Once the trial concludes, subscriptions start at an introductory rate of $49.99 per month.

ESPN Unlimited

The most budget-friendly option for accessing ESPN content, including the Bills vs. Vikings game, is through ESPN Unlimited. This service costs $29.99 per month and provides access to all ESPN channels along with on-demand content. Note that it does not come with a free trial.