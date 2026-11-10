Pete Davidson Celebrates Halloween with Ex Elsie Hewitt and Daughter

When it comes to creative Halloween costumes, few can match the whimsical charm displayed by Pete Davidson this year. In honor of his daughter Scottie’s first Halloween, the comedian chose to dress her as none other than Tony Soprano, the legendary character from the acclaimed series The Sopranos. Davidson’s choice wasn’t made in isolation; he credited his ex, Elsie Hewitt, for spearheading their Sopranos-themed outfit ensemble.

Team Effort for a Memorable Celebration

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on November 9, Davidson shared, “We had a great time. And I’ve got to give Elsie credit, she did the whole wardrobe. She crushed it.” This collaborative effort ensured that Scottie was decked out in a fitting costume complete with a bathrobe, gold watch, fake cigar, and slicked-back hair, embodying Tony Soprano perfectly. In addition, Davidson and Hewitt stepped into the shoes of Paulie Walnuts and Christopher Moltisanti, respectively, rounding out their Soprano family representation.

The Inspiration Behind the Costume