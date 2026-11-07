Prince Harry’s Unexpected Role Change at BetterUp Post UK Visit

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is stepping back from his role as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, an online mental health coaching platform. In a statement released on the company’s website, BetterUp CEO and co-founder Alexi Robichaux announced that Harry will transition to a Senior Advisor role, allowing him to focus on key projects while also dedicating time to new business ventures and philanthropic efforts.

Transitioning Roles at BetterUp

Harry, who joined BetterUp in 2021, was noted by Robichaux for his strong understanding of the potential of coaching and his commitment to making it accessible to everyone. “When he joined us, he was one of the most prominent voices making the case for mental fitness,” Robichaux remarked. During his tenure as Chief Impact Officer, Harry played a significant role in the company’s growth.

Future Focus and Continued Commitment

In his new role, Harry will work closely with some of BetterUp’s largest enterprise customers, contributing to projects that align with his vision of mental wellness. Robichaux emphasized that this shift will provide Harry with additional time to expand his investment portfolio and engage with philanthropic causes that are important to him. BetterUp will also maintain its collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, which Harry founded, ensuring ongoing support for veterans in their journeys of resilience and recovery.

Recent Developments in the Sussex Family

This transition comes shortly after news that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have returned to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for an extended stay. The family arrived in Birmingham on August 26, having flown from California, and reportedly settled into a residence in the Cotswolds.

Amidst these personal changes, the couple is reportedly choosing not to comment on the recent arrest of Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., in Florida on child pornography charges. A representative for the Duke and Duchess stated they would not address the situation.

Looking Ahead

As Harry transitions into his new position, he aims to continue creating a positive impact in the realm of mental health, echoing his earlier sentiments about the importance of understanding one’s experiences in life. “This is about acknowledging that it isn’t so much about what is wrong with us, but more about what has happened to us over the course of life,” he stated in an email to The Wall Street Journal in 2021.