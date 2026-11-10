Pink Makes History as First Solo Female Artist at Sphere

Pink is reaching new heights with an exciting announcement—she will embark on her first-ever residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas next year. This milestone makes her the first female solo artist to headline at this innovative venue.

A Celebration of Her Journey

On November 9, the iconic “So What!” singer took to Instagram to express her excitement about the upcoming shows, stating, “Makes me think of celebration. Makes me feel like I’m on top of the world. This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you! Let’s celebrate!”

Exclusive Shows Commemorating Her Legacy

Pink’s residency will feature nine shows across September and October. She shared that the performances will celebrate “the highs, the lows, the new” and “the scary” experiences of her career. The singer hinted that the concerts might also showcase unique elements that have “never been done before.”

Reflecting on a Landmark Year