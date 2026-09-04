Prince Harry Takes Bold Risk with Daring New Stunt

Prince Harry is set to take on a thrilling new challenge as he participates in a skydiving fundraiser for military charities later this month. This event marks one of his first public appearances since relocating to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

Fundraising for Military Charities

The Duke of Sussex, aged 41, will jump out of an airplane to raise funds for the Sunnybrook and True Patriot Love foundations, both of which support Canadian military personnel and veterans. As of now, the exact date of the event remains undisclosed.

Prince Harry conducted a routine check of an Apache helicopter during his military service in Afghanistan in 2012. Getty Images

A Moment of Inspiration

Harry’s decision to participate in the skydiving event stemmed from a heartfelt meeting with Ed Marshall, a 102-year-old World War II veteran. The two connected during Harry’s visit to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto last November. During their conversation, which revealed their shared military experiences and commitment to community service, Marshall inspired Harry with tales of his own skydiving experience to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Although Marshall will not be able to attend the jump, his grandson, Bailey, is expected to be present in his honor.

Harry is gearing up for the charity event, which is among his first appearances since his recent UK return. AFP via Getty Images

Connection to the Invictus Games

Harry has established a strong affiliation with the organizations behind the skydiving event, as they played significant roles in bringing his Invictus Games to Canada. In addition to founding the international sporting event for wounded military personnel, Harry has a decade of service in the British Army, including tours in Afghanistan as a Forward Air Controller and Apache helicopter pilot.

Family’s Recent Move to the UK

In August, Harry and Meghan made a significant move from their home in California to the UK, reportedly to be closer to King Charles III during his health battles. The family, which includes their children—Prince Archie, aged 7, and Princess Lilibet, aged 5—plans to stay for an “extended period.” Their children have been enrolled in a prestigious prep school, with tuition reportedly costing $25,000 per year.

Harry and Meghan Markle attended a birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth II in 2018. AFP via Getty Images

The couple is also in the process of house-hunting in the Cotswolds. Jonathan Brady/Pool PA via AP