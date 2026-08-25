The Gentlemen Season 3 Confirmed Amidst Meghan Markle Buzz

The world of entertainment buzzes with excitement as Netflix confirms the renewal of The Gentlemen for a third season. Amid speculation surrounding a potential casting of Meghan Markle, there has been much discussion about the trajectory of this action-comedy series helmed by Guy Ritchie.

Meghan Markle’s Potential Role

Sources indicated that Markle was in talks for a starring role in the upcoming installment, coinciding with her family’s upcoming move back to the U.K. However, according to former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, Tina Brown, Markle’s involvement has been reconsidered following what she described as “intense backlash in the U.K.” This news comes just days after reports suggested her role was being tailored for the third season. Despite attempts to reach representatives for both Markle and Ritchie over the weekend, no statements were retrieved.

Excitement Builds for Season Three

With the confirmation of the series’ third season, fans are eager for what comes next. Creator, writer, director, and executive producer Ritchie expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded and the consequences carry weight. A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.”

Season Two Trailer Released

The excitement is further amplified with the release of the season two trailer, featuring a talented cast led by Theo James alongside Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Joshua McGuire, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, and Ray Winstone. Not to be missed, Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey is also joining the fray.

Other Renewals on Netflix

Netflix recently announced a range of show renewals, including season two of the Dublin-set House of Guinness, Neil Forsyth’s Legends starring Steve Coogan, Being Gordon Ramsay, and a ninth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The success of these series, according to Anne Mensah, vice president of U.K. content at Netflix, showcases the love audiences have for these stories, thanking the brilliant teams behind them for their ongoing dedication to quality entertainment.

Looking Ahead