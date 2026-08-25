King Charles Anticipates Healing as Prince Harry Visits UK

As preparations intensify for Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom, King Charles is reportedly viewing this visit as a critical opportunity for healing within the royal family. Insiders reveal that the King hopes this homecoming will serve as a vital olive branch between Harry and his brother, Prince William, allowing them to reconcile their deeply fractured relationship.

King Charles’ Wish is For His Estranged Sons to Mend Fences

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A source close to the royal household, speaking to People Magazine, expressed optimistic sentiment about the potential for reconciliation. According to the insider, the King sees Harry’s impending return as an invaluable chance for the brothers to begin healing their bond. “[Charles] will want to see his sons together over time,” the source noted. “This is the best opportunity we have seen in recent years.”

Back in mid-August, it was announced that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would make their way back to the UK after six years spent in the United States, where they have lived in Montecito, California, since 2020. This return has stirred hopes among royal insiders for a renewed relationship between the brothers.

Adding warmth to the reunion, Harry will be residing in a home just outside of London, providing ample opportunity for father and son to reconnect. The source remarked, “The King would love to have Harry around,” highlighting Charles’ eagerness to strengthen familial ties.

When was The Last Time Prince Harry and Prince William Were Photographed Together?

Getty The Royal Family during King Charles’ coronation in May 2023/Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals and relocated to the U.S. in early 2020, public appearances involving both brothers have become increasingly scarce. Their most recent joint appearance occurred in September 2022, when they participated in a Windsor walkabout to honor Queen Elizabeth II. However, genuine togetherness has been hard to find since.

The last instance the brothers were photographed together was during King Charles’ coronation in May 2023, where Harry was seen sitting two rows behind William, with no visible interaction between them. Additionally, they attended the memorial service for their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in August 2024, but were seated separately and reportedly did not communicate.