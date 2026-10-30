Pete Davidson Shows Off Tattoo Removal Journey in Shirtless Pic

Pete Davidson continues to showcase his dedication to tattoo removal in his latest social media update. The former Saturday Night Live star recently shared a shirtless photo that highlights the significant progress he has made in his years-long journey to remove his tattoos.

A Glimpse of Progress

In a candid moment captured in an Instagram carousel shared by his friend Machine Gun Kelly on October 20, Davidson can be seen relaxing in a chair, dressed only in basketball shorts and socks while smoking a cigarette. The image offers a clear view of his arms and hands, which are now almost entirely free of ink, featuring just remnants and outlines from his former tattoos. Notably, a tattoo on his inner right bicep remains somewhat prominent.

Transforming the Chest

Davidson, who is a proud father to 10-month-old daughter Scottie with ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, has also made significant strides in removing tattoos from his chest. The 32-year-old comedian has notably faded two large illustrations on his pectorals—a skull and a shark from the classic film Jaws. Alongside these, many smaller designs that once adorned his upper chest and neck appear to be nearly non-existent, indicating a remarkable transformation in his tattoo landscape.