Pete Davidson Shocks Fans with Blue Eyes and Long Hair on Set

Pete Davidson is making headlines once again, this time for his striking transformation in his latest role. The former Saturday Night Live star has taken on a new look while filming the crime thriller Tommy Karate, where he portrays the infamous mafia assassin Tommy Pitera. The shooting took place in Brooklyn, New York, on August 25, and the pictures from the set are garnering much attention.

A Dramatic Change in Appearance

Fans will likely do a double take when they see Davidson’s new look. Behind-the-scenes images reveal him sporting piercing light blue contacts and a dark-haired wig, complete with a longer hairstyle that contrasts sharply with his usual appearance. This transformation is not just skin-deep; it reflects the character he is embodying in the film.

Costume Details That Impress

In addition to his altered look, Davidson’s wardrobe choices are also noteworthy. He is seen wearing a black bomber jacket emblazoned with “Okinawa” and featuring a striking red Japanese Oni mask embroidered on the back. Underneath, he donned a black button-up shirt adorned with a bird pattern, complemented by black pants and red sneakers, showcasing a bold style that is fitting for the role he plays.

Personal Life Intersecting with Career

While immersed in this role, Davidson balances his personal life as well, sharing his journey as a father to his 8-month-old daughter, Scottie, with ex Elsie Hewitt. This multifaceted approach to his life and career seems to provide him with fresh perspectives that audiences can continue to engage with.