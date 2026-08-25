Perez Hilton's Brother-in-Law Shares Journey of Recovery After Trauma

Perez Hilton’s health remains a concern following a challenging incident earlier this month. His brother-in-law, Tom, recently provided an update on the celebrity blogger’s condition during an appearance on The Perez Hilton Podcast With Chris Booker, revealing that Hilton is currently hospitalized due to serious injuries sustained during a self-harm episode he live-streamed on TikTok.

The Incident Unfolds

The troubling event occurred on August 4, lasting for approximately 30 minutes before being removed from the platform. At the time, Hilton’s children were present in the home, and they were moved to safety just before paramedics arrived to assist the single father of three, who had also suffered an overdose during the incident. Since then, the family has requested privacy while they navigate Hilton’s recovery in a Miami hospital.

Impulsive Decisions and Health Concerns

Tom explained that Hilton’s recent move from Las Vegas to Miami may have contributed to the incident. This impulsive relocation was prompted by a prior health scare involving sepsis, as Hilton sought to be closer to family who could support him and care for his children. “I think that if you know Mario, he can be a little impulsive at times,” Tom said, adding, “I don’t know if that was a red flag, but we also had never had a situation with him as serious, medically, as that sepsis situation.”

Physical and Mental Recovery

Tom elaborated on Hilton’s physical and mental condition following the incident. “Up until about 48 hours before this recording, he was being treated for physical issues from the incident—the cutting and a couple of falls that happened during this process,” he noted. The focus is now shifting toward addressing his mental health, as the underlying causes of this “mental break” have yet to be fully understood. Hilton’s injuries include broken bones, and doctors have noted additional complications linked to his previous struggle with sepsis.

Family Dynamics and Next Steps

Although Hilton has been able to communicate with family by phone through hospital nurses, he has not seen his children since the incident due to hospital policies. Tom shared that during the crisis, Hilton believed he was acting in the best interest of his children—Mario, 13; Mia, 11; and Mayte, 8—all born via surrogacy. However, family members have since conveyed to him that this was not the case. On August 7, just a few days post-incident, Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed for temporary custody of his children, underscoring her longstanding role as a motherly figure in their lives.

A Road to Healing