Perez Hilton Enters Rehabilitation: Family Shares Heartfelt Update

Perez Hilton, the well-known blogger, is currently receiving inpatient medical care after being hospitalized in Florida following a concerning incident. Under the state’s Baker Act, Hilton was admitted after an overdose and a distressing live-streamed episode on TikTok, where he exhibited self-harm.

Update on Condition

Hilton’s family updated the public in a statement shared on his website. The statement confirmed, “Perez remains hospitalized and is receiving the medical care he needs. His treatment is continuing in an inpatient setting under the care of a dedicated team of medical and mental health professionals.”

Incident Details

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls regarding Hilton’s concerning behavior on August 4. Initially, they reported that he was “safely recovered” and subsequently transported to a local hospital. An incident report detailed that a fire rescue team provided treatment for multiple lacerations and an overdose before he was admitted for further treatment.

Family’s Insights

On August 9, Hilton’s family shared more details, revealing that he was in “serious but stable” condition due to “significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days.” According to a police report, Hilton’s sister, Barbara Lavandeira, disclosed that her brother had displayed “suicidal” tendencies in the week leading up to the livestream incident and had sought treatment during that time.

Concerns for Mental Health

In an interview, Lavandeira elaborated on Hilton’s emotional state, stating, “He told us that a few days earlier he had felt empty, hopeless and like he was a burden on everyone.” This candid reflection highlights the mental health struggles that have recently affected the popular blogger.

Looking Forward